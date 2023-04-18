5 healthy benefits of drinking lemon juice daily

Drinking lemon water is one of the simplest and quickest ways to refresh yourself. Lemons contain numerous beauty and health benefits, including immune-boosting abilities.

Packed with nutrients, they are good for health. They enhance immunity, curb the risk of heart diseases, prevent kidney stones, improve iron absorption and help improve the texture of the skin.

This small-looking ball of goodness isn’t just for a pop of colour or tangy flavour in your dishes or beverages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 benefits of drinking lemon juice daily

Relieves a sore throat

Drinking warm water after adding a pinch of honey and lemon is a well-known home remedy for people with sore throats. The mixture could have a soothing effect on a sore throat. The vitamin C in lemon also cleanses the throat and gives a boost to your immunity.

Aids in digestion

The peel and pulp of lemons are rich in a soluble fibre called pectin. It also encourages the formation of digestive enzymes in the liver, assisting in eliminating waste from your body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helps keep blood sugar under check

Taking fruits that have high fibre could help keep your blood glucose under check, thus assisting in preventing any increase in sugar levels. This lowers the risk of getting diabetes, or it even could be of help to people who have diabetes to manage their condition.

Helps in weight loss

Lemons have pectin and the juice of it gives you a fuller feeling for a long time, that in turn makes your weight loss goal much more attainable. Also, an increase in fibre consumption, specifically from low-density sources such as fruits, helps in leading to reduced body weight and fat.

Helps in boosting immunity

ADVERTISEMENT

Lemons are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that boosts our immune system.