5 healthy benefits of drinking lemon juice daily

Berlinda Entsie

The use of lemon juice regularly can prevent many health issues.

Lemon juice
Lemon juice

Lemon is a flavoured fruit. A small quantity of lemon juice can make its remarkable presence in foods and beverages.

Drinking lemon water is one of the simplest and quickest ways to refresh yourself. Lemons contain numerous beauty and health benefits, including immune-boosting abilities.

Packed with nutrients, they are good for health. They enhance immunity, curb the risk of heart diseases, prevent kidney stones, improve iron absorption and help improve the texture of the skin.

This small-looking ball of goodness isn’t just for a pop of colour or tangy flavour in your dishes or beverages.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 benefits of drinking lemon juice daily

  • Relieves a sore throat

Drinking warm water after adding a pinch of honey and lemon is a well-known home remedy for people with sore throats. The mixture could have a soothing effect on a sore throat. The vitamin C in lemon also cleanses the throat and gives a boost to your immunity.

  • Aids in digestion

The peel and pulp of lemons are rich in a soluble fibre called pectin. It also encourages the formation of digestive enzymes in the liver, assisting in eliminating waste from your body.

  • Helps keep blood sugar under check

Taking fruits that have high fibre could help keep your blood glucose under check, thus assisting in preventing any increase in sugar levels. This lowers the risk of getting diabetes, or it even could be of help to people who have diabetes to manage their condition.

  • Helps in weight loss

Lemons have pectin and the juice of it gives you a fuller feeling for a long time, that in turn makes your weight loss goal much more attainable. Also, an increase in fibre consumption, specifically from low-density sources such as fruits, helps in leading to reduced body weight and fat.

  • Helps in boosting immunity
Lemons are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that boosts our immune system.

Vitamin C helps increase the production of white blood cells in our body that help guard the body against infections and diseases. Alongside, vitamin C helps in shortening the duration and gravity of colds. Also, vitamin C helps in recovering wounds faster by decreasing inflammation and encouraging collagen production. Collagen is an important protein that helps in repairing wounds.

