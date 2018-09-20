Pulse.com.gh logo
5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast


Beauty Tips 5 healthy fatty foods to make you slim down fast

Need more reasons to add to try new healthy recipes that also promotes weight loss?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Salmon and avocados play

Salmon and avocados

According to research, our bodies need dietary fat in order to lose weight and function properly.

The right kinds of fats help increase satiety, maximize your metabolism, protect against heart disease, speed nutrients through your body, and improve your fat-soluble vitamin uptake.

Add these fatty foods to your diet to give you the perfect shape.

READ ALSO: 5 beauty benefits of drinking green tea

  • Avocados

Avocados are packed with healthy monounsaturated fats that contain oleic acid, which can actually help quiet feelings of hunger. It is creamy, rich and contains protein and fiber.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains the highest percentage of pure cocoa butter, a source of digestion-slowing saturated fat called stearic acid. It takes more time to process which staves off hunger and helps you lose weight.

  • Eggs

The fat in yolks is mostly monounsaturated, and a study at the University of Connecticut found that the overall fat profile in egg yolks ultimately helps to reduce LDL (“bad” cholesterol).

READ ALSO:10 weirdest pregnancy symptoms

  • Tuna

Tuna is one of the highest sources of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), an omega-3 fatty acid which helps with weight loss.

  • Coconut oil

Coconuts and coconut oil are the richest sources of saturated fat on the planet. A study published in Lipids found that dietary supplementation of coconut oil actually reduced abdominal fat.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

