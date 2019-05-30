Over-the-counter medicines are not recommended for kids under 6 years because they have harmful side effects and there is no indication that it will actually work.

When your child gets cold and flu, you can follow these simple DIY to relieve them of the pain before visiting a paediatrician.

A spoon full of honey

Thick and sweet liquid, honey is popularly used for medicinal and culinary purposes since ancient times. Among its numerous health benefits includes treating cough among children and adults. These infections can affect sleep and quality of life for both children and parents. It is recommended to mix the honey with warm lemon water. Nevertheless, honey should never be given to children under one year of age due to the risk of botulism.

READ ALSO:3 natural antibiotics you can find in your kitchen

Plenty of fluids

It is very important to make sure your kids drink the recommended daily intake of water to stay hydrated at all times. Cold and flu can make kids lethargic, so they won’t want to eat or drink much. Incorporate soups and smoothies in their diet to promote their health.

Extra pillows

Once your child starts coughing, change their bedding and give them an extra pillow to elevate their head and help clear congestion.

Enough rest

Sleep is very important as exercise and nutrition. Getting enough rest helps the body focus its energy on getting well. A child can pay attention in class when they are healthy and have had enough rest. Seek permission from the school, keep your child warm and ensure they have enough rest to heal quickly.

Oatmeal

Whole grains, like oatmeal, contain selenium, zinc and beta-glucan to help support your immune system and fend off cold and flu infections. Add a generous dollop of yoghurt—its probiotics may help keep a virus from settling into your respiratory system.

READ ALSO:10 tips every new mom should know for successful breastfeeding

Tidy up

Cold, flu and allergies are mostly associated with dust. Declutter, wash all dirty clothes and mop the open space to keep the room clean. Ventilation is critical to home comfort. Proper ventilation prevents air pollutants from affecting the health of you and your family. Teach your kids how to wash their hands with soap before and after eating or use a hand wipe before often.