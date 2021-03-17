Whether underarm hair, facial hair, hair on other parts of the body, they make us self-conscious.

In medical terms, unwanted hair growth is known as hirsutism.

If you want to get rid of some of your unwanted hair without opting for bleaching, waxing, or shaving routine; try these natural and super easy ways to get rid of that unwanted hair:

Egg whites

Add a tablespoon of sugar and half a tablespoon of cornflour to an egg white in a bowl, and mix well. Apply the mixture to the hairy part of your body. Let it dry for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash it off with running water. Repeat the process twice a week.

Sugar and honey

In a microwave, heat 4 tablespoons of sugar with 2 tablespoons of honey in a bowl for a few seconds until the sugar melts. Once done, remove it from the microwave. Now add a tablespoon of lemon juice to the mixture and mix thoroughly. Apply this warm mixture on the exposed parts where you have unwanted hair.

Using a waxing strip, press it on the applied mixture and pull off the strip against the opposite direction of the hair growth. Wash the area with running water, pat your skin dry and apply a moisturizer.

Turmeric

Take equal portions of turmeric powder and gram flour. Add a few drops of sesame oil or castor oil to it. Mix all the ingredients together to form a thick paste. Apply this paste on the hairy areas of your body and gently scrub the skin. Rinse it off after 30 minutes with cold water.

Raw papaya

Peel a papaya and blend until it turns into a fine paste. Mix half a tsp of turmeric powder to it. Apply this paste on your face and massage the skin for about 5-10 minutes. Rinse it off with clear water. Doing this once a week will help in removing unwanted hair.

Onion juice

Onion juice helps in removing unwanted hair from the body when applied with basil leaves.