5 home remedies to treat recurring vagina yeast infections permanently

Yeast infections could be recurring if conditions in the body are favourable for yeast overgrowth.

Yeast tends to thrive in wet, humid conditions. Living in a humid environment, constantly sweating, and wearing damp clothing can contribute to yeast or fungal growth.

While it is important to take all the necessary precautions to prevent this condition, here are some tips to treat it if you are already experiencing recurring yeast infections.

Saltwater

Saltwater is mostly used to treat fungal infections, hence, a study suggests that adding some salt to your bath water and using it to wash the vagina could be a gentle way to kill Candida Albicans. Doing this regularly can help you treat the recurring infections that you have.

Garlic

The benefits of garlic cannot be ignored. The superfood can be taken orally as a homoeopathic yeast infection treatment.

According to studies, garlic’s special properties lie in its main ingredient, allicin. Allicin in garlic can prevent fungal growth and even prevent the growth of Candida Albicans, the specific fungus that usually causes yeast infections.

Coconut oil

Loaded with healthful nutrients, the benefits of coconut water are unmatched. Coconut oil not only thwarts the growth of fungus or bacteria in the vaginal area but also soothes dry, inflamed irritated skin.

The superfood has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that are used in fighting recurring yeast infections.

Baking soda

Using baking soda to clean the vagina area can help you restore the pH balance. This is because it is alkaline in nature.

When an alkaline substance is mixed with something acidic, it neutralises it. So, when baking soda is used to wash the vaginal area, it helps to restore the pH balance and bring it to the optimum level.

Aloe vera

Due to its natural antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, aloe vera can help prevent and fight yeast infections.