5 household items that fight pimples

  • Published:
play

Acne and pimples are a very common skin problems faced by people of almost all ages.

Fortunately, you don't have to resort to chemical-heavy (and budget-heavy) topical medicines ,not when you have a whole suite of acne-fighting ingredients already in your kitchen cabinets.

Loaded with antioxidants and skin-soothing properties, these DIY treatments will banish your acne the all-natural way.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 household items that fight pimples.

1. Honey

play

 

Honey is enriched with antioxidants, phytonutrients and live enzymes, a small dab on acne before bed is a great tool to relieve blemishes, reduce redness and soften skin.

2. Ice cubes

play


Ice can be a girl’s best friend. Wrap an ice cube in a paper towel and press against a pimple or inflamed area to reduce swelling temporarily, says Lewis.

3. Aloe Vera

play

 

Take a piece off of an aloe plant and use the cool natural aloe to soothe inflamed blemishes and reduce swelling and redness, says Lewis.

4. Eggs white

play

 

The protein and vitamins in egg whites help to tighten and draw oils out of the skin, which may help unclog pores and reduce inflammation.

5. Garlic

play

 

Garlic also contains allicin, an antibacterial compound effective for fighting acne's. Applying it directly to the blemish, and then washing it off after 5 minutes continuously can treat pimples.

