RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 incredible things pineapple does to your skin

Authors:

Daniel Nti

You will be amazed by the enormous beauty benefits pineapple comes with aside from its health benefits like good digestion and boosting immunity.

Pineapples
Pineapples

Pineapple is good for your overall health, but what makes this fruit special is what we will come to in this article; its beauty benefits.

Recommended articles

This fruit is rich in vitamins and minerals like potassium, copper, manganese, calcium, sodium, and magnesium are also found in pineapples.

Enhance the richness your skin by drinking, eating, and topically applying pineapple juice on a regular basis is a powerful. It is a proven way for you to achieve; clear, radiant skin.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 incredible things pineapple does to your skin.

1.Combats aging

Stay looking 'younger' and fresher by eating pineapples regularly. It slows down the aging process with antioxidants and alpha-hydroxy acids its rich in.

2.Minimizes Dark Spots

Pineapple is rich in ascorbric acid with is very effective in fading scars and dark spots. Simply dab pineapple juice on your dark spots, leave on for five minutes, then rinse if off with lukewarm water.

3.Blasts acne away

To get rid of dark acne and pimples, it is recommended that one should rub the slices of pineapple over these black spots.

4. Clearer Complexion

Pineapples contains pineapple fruit enzymes (proteolytic plant enzymes) that remove dead skin cells and brighten your skin.

5.Aids wound healing.

Pineapple has antioxidant, vitamin C can help prevent damage to skin cells caused by free radicals. It may help promote wound healing by supporting the production of new skin cells.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

A South Korean lady before and after surgery [Koreaboo]

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

G-string

Nipple discharge without pregnancy? Here's what it means and remedies

Lady massaging the breast

5 incredible things pineapple does to your skin

Pineapples