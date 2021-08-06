5 makeup ingredients to avoid if you have dry skin

As someone who has a combination skin type with (major) signs of dehydration, you need to find products that work for you. For dry skin, dermatologists suggest ingredients - emollients and humectants - that help retain moisture in the skin making it look plump. These include ingredients like glycerine and hyaluronic acid.

With these, there are plenty of ingredients that are detrimental to dry skin. Here are the ones to avoid in your makeup if you notice your makeup flaking and chipping over the skin.

Alcohol

While you may enjoy a glass of wine on Fridays (or sneaking one to get through those long zoom calls!), alcohol is a nasty one for those with dry skin type. Look out for Alcohol, Denatured Alcohol, or Isopropyl Alcohol, while picking up a product as these are drying and irritating to the skin. If you’re a fan of quick-drying makeup, you’d find these in your products.

Glycolic Acid

This one is a boon for those with acne-prone, oily skin. It helps clear blackheads and clogged pores. Glycolic acid is a gentle chemical exfoliant that helps clear the skin but having it as one of the ingredients in your makeup formulas can dry out the skin. You might want to switch to a different formula or check with a dermatologist about its use.

Fragrances

While it can be soothing to have a mild fragrance in products, it can irritate dry and sensitive skin further. Fragrances are anyway considered skin irritants and experts suggest staying away from fragrant products.

Salicylic Acid

Another skincare acid that’s recommended for people with oily and acne-prone skin, salicylic acid can lead to further dryness. If your makeup product has this one ingredient, it’s better to look for an alternative.

Parabens