Coping with all the stresses that come with old age or growing up can seem like a whole new job in itself.

As a result, we are constantly being advised to watch our mental health and find solace in the things that make us happy to reduce stress – some of these things may be what we eat.

Here are some natural foods that can help you reduce stress:

Cherries

In most cases when you are feeling stressed, you won’t be able to have enough rest or sleep soundly. Cherries are a rich source of the chemical melatonin which basically controls your body’s internal clock.

By adding cherries to your diet, it will increase the production of melatonin in your body and in turn, you will have better and quality sleep.

Bananas

Bananas contain vitamin B6 and folate that play a key role in the production of serotonin, a hormone responsible for modulating and improving your moods and reducing anxiety.

Bananas go well in smoothies and salads, for that extra energy and stress relief, add some almonds.

Apples

As the saying goes, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, may actually go a long way. Apples contain phosphorus and iron that can help reduce oxidative stress.

Stress leads to the destruction of cells and apples will help in the regeneration of the affected cells. You will probably notice pimples as one of the first signs that you could be stressed.

Lemons

We can all agree there is nothing more refreshing like a glass of lemonade. Lemons can play a big role when it comes to managing stress and boosting your immune system.

It contains vitamin C and potassium which will improve the overall function of the heart and brain. Sometimes low levels of potassium in the blood can cause stress.

Cabbage

As established before, cabbage also contains a good amount of folic acid, vitamin C and traces of vitamin B that are known to boost your immunity and reduce anxiety.

It is best eaten when raw to help it retain all its juices in its natural form. If you are considering that bowl of salad, you are on the right track to keeping your anxiety at bay.