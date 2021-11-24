5 natural home remedies to effectively get rid of heat boils

These boils start as a small nodule on any part of the body. It then grows larger and is filled with pus.

Symptoms of heat boil include high fever, swelling in the area of the boil, itching and severe pain. Heat boils usually appear in clusters.

Keeping your body cool and hydrated will help keep the boils at bay. Here are some home remedies to get rid of the heat boils.

Onion

Onion is a great remedy for heat boils as it contains essential oils that have analgesic, antifungal and antiseptic properties.

Method: Cut a slice of the onion and keep it on the boil. Now, use a cloth to wrap the area. Do this a few times a day and it will clear the boil.

Garlic

Another effective home remedy for heat boil is garlic.

Method: Take a few cloves of garlic and grind it to make a paste. Apply this paste on the boil. You can apply this paste many times during the day.

Milk

Milk is another home remedy for the treatment of heat boils.

Method: Take a teaspoon of milk and add in little turmeric and vinegar. Apply this liquid over the boil and let it dry. Once it dries out, wash it off. Do this several times a day.

Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the miracle herbs you find in your kitchen. Turmeric is beneficial in treating heat boils.

Method: Add a teaspoon of turmeric to a glass of warm milk and drink it. It is advisable to drink this turmeric milk two to three times a day. You can also apply a paste of turmeric and milk on the boil to heal it quickly.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar will cleanse the boil and disinfect it. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties, which help relieve the redness and the pain caused by the boil.