5 natural ways to look beautiful without makeup

Your daily makeup routine should be motivated by creativity and expression, rather than fear and self-doubt.
Makeup is fun. But it shouldn’t be mandatory.
Considering all products are packed with chemicals and artificial ingredients, it’s nice to go bare once in a while.
For days you can’t or don’t wish to wear makeup, we’ve listed fabulous ways for you to look stunning au naturel. Read on to know.
Drink hot water with lemon in the morning to flush out the toxins from your body and leave you feeling hydrated.
Curl your eyelashes to make your eyes look wider. If you want longer lashes, you can apply almond oil or coconut oil to your lashes before hitting the sheets every night. You can also brush them in the morning with a coat of Vaseline for that voluminous look.
At least once a week, exfoliate to remove dead skin cells, leaving your face with that glow you’ve always wanted. Never scrub too hard, because it leaves the skin feeling irritated. If you don’t possess an exfoliator, just add granulated sugar to your cleanser and scrub gently to get smooth skin. It works wonders.
Perfectly shaped brows frame your face, pull your features into focus and give an instantaneous lift, so don’t neglect them.
Stick to the basics
Good skin is the best foundation, so if you decide to go makeup-free, stay true to your skincare regime. Cleanse regularly, and spritz with rose water twice a day for that fresh look. Use toner, as it helps restore the pH balance of your skin. If you focus on good skincare, you really won’t need makeup.
