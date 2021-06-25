5 natural ways to look beautiful without makeup

Considering all products are packed with chemicals and artificial ingredients, it’s nice to go bare once in a while.

For days you can’t or don’t wish to wear makeup, we’ve listed fabulous ways for you to look stunning au naturel. Read on to know.

Drink water

Drink hot water with lemon in the morning to flush out the toxins from your body and leave you feeling hydrated.

Skip the mascara!

Curl your eyelashes to make your eyes look wider. If you want longer lashes, you can apply almond oil or coconut oil to your lashes before hitting the sheets every night. You can also brush them in the morning with a coat of Vaseline for that voluminous look.

Exfoliation is the key

At least once a week, exfoliate to remove dead skin cells, leaving your face with that glow you’ve always wanted. Never scrub too hard, because it leaves the skin feeling irritated. If you don’t possess an exfoliator, just add granulated sugar to your cleanser and scrub gently to get smooth skin. It works wonders.

Groom yourself

Perfectly shaped brows frame your face, pull your features into focus and give an instantaneous lift, so don’t neglect them.

Stick to the basics