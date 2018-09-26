5 reasons why peanut is good for your skin

Peanuts have been found to contain the potent antiaging molecule resveratrol, the same phytochemical found in red wine and grapes.
Packed with lots of health benefits, peanut can also be added to our beauty regimen or consumed regularly to do wonders for your skin.
Wrinkles, decreases the elasticity of the skin and discoloration are some of the signs of aging. Peanuts have a high percentage of Vitamin C, which provides firmness to the skin maintains the elasticity of the skin and make it look young and supple. This is because of the collagen present in Vitamin C.
Peanuts also contain fiber, which helps in flushing out toxins and harmful wastes from the body, and provides you a healthy skin.
Omega 6 fatty acids in peanuts are also good for the skin as it alleviates symptoms associated with skin sensitivity and inflammation.
Eating peanuts daily calms your nerves, blood vessels, and muscles. This increases the flow of blood in the blood vessels, providing you a healthy and youthful skin.
Peanut butter is an excellent facial mask, which removes all dirt from your face and makes it look healthy and glowing.