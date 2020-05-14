Therapy can help improve symptoms of many mental health conditions.

In therapy, people also learn to cope with symptoms that may not respond to treatment right away.

Research shows the benefits of therapy last longer than medication alone.

Our friends are sometimes there to help us through our difficult times but the question is will they be there always than a therapist?

Here are 5 reasons why seeing a therapist is actually wonderful for you and your mental health.

Provides unbiased insights into your behaviour

Most everybody else in the world gives you their opinion about your life, your choices, or your challenges, based on their own experiences.

A therapist shows you the pros and cons of a situation, helping you make the best decision for yourself.

Speak of your dark places and remain safe

Unlike a friend, a good therapist won’t react to your “dark places” or “hard things” with discomfort.

The therapist will not let you crash, but walk with you right up to the crash scene and emotionally hold your hand.

You get someone who actually keeps your secrets

In fact, the law requires therapists to hold secrets and not divulge them to anyone. Unless you’re going to hurt yourself or someone else, then, okay, they legally have to tell.

Your therapist keeps those secrets and, even better, provides space for you to explore what’s really going on behind those feelings you feel uncomfortable admitting or sharing elsewhere.

Provides structure and a touchpoint

That regular, weekly appointment becomes a place of refuge and relief when everything else in your world seems like it is coming unhinged.

Hopefully, your therapist’s office is the one place where things make sense and you feel safe.

You get more time to talk about yourself

Not to mention, you get to do so without worrying about judgment or having to see your therapist in the drop-off line at your kid’s school after a session.

You can get mad, storm out, and the therapist will still be there the next week, wanting to talk about your experience.