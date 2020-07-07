Shea butter is extracted from the seeds of the fruit that grows on Karite trees, which are mainly found in Africa.

It comes in the form of solid fatty oil and in its raw form, looks like scoops of hard caramel ice cream.

It is ivory in colour when raw, with more processed versions being white in colour, although it is commonly dyed yellow with borututu root or palm oil.

It is known to protect the skin from everyday environmental damage. It repairs and renews the skin.

There are interesting benefits of Shea butter and here is why you need to add it to your routine skin care activities.

Safe for all skin types

One great thing about Shea butter is that it is suitable for all skin types.

Shea butter can nourish the skin with its fat content. It can also help to soften the skin on your hands and feet and make it supple. It penetrates the skin easily, without clogging the pores.

Protects the Skin

Shea butter melts on the skin to form a non-greasy coating that effectively seals in the moisture.

Applying Shea butter all over the body after a bath or a long swim will help keep the skin hydrated and soft.

Reduces Stretch Marks

Stretch marks formation depends on heredity and other factors such as rapid weight gain and pregnancy. However, keeping the skin moisturized will reduce stretch marks, if not completely prevent them.

Repairs damaged hair

Shea butter can help restore lost moisture which occurs from the use of chemical treatments like straighteners, perms, and curlers. It also protects the hair from harsh weather conditions and the harmful free radicals in the air and water.

Perfect lip moisturizer

Make your own long-lasting lip balm with Shea butter. Shea butter keeps the lips moisturized, and the vitamin A and E in the butter nourishes the tender skin and keeps it healthy.