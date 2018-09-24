5 reasons why your period is so light

news

A period comes when the lining of your uterus sheds through your cervix and vagina, generally on a monthly basis.

Menstrual flow can range between two and seven days. However, your period can change over time and due to some circumstances listed below:

READ ALSO: 3 home remedies for a skin rash

Pregnancy

During the early stages of pregnancy or the first trimester, it is very common for some woman to have their menses or light spotting. The color often varies from pink to red to brown.

Although it is easy to be concerned, don’t panic. The majority of women who experiencing spotting during pregnancy go on to have a healthy pregnancy and baby.

Birth control

Hormonal methods of birth control prevent eggs from being released from the ovaries, thicken cervical mucus to prevent sperm from entering the uterus, and thin the lining of the uterus to prevent implantation.

It procedure may cause a light period because the body doesn’t release an egg, your uterus doesn’t create a thick lining. You may also experience irregular periods if you have started or stopped taking birth control recently.

READ ALSO:5 surprising signs you are dehydrated

Over-Exercising

Women who spend more hours working out experiences changes in their period. Athletes can be under stress, have low body weight, and use a lot of body energy. This can result in altered periods.

Medical conditions

Medical conditions that affect hormones in the body, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid-related conditions, can affect a person's menstrual cycle.

Stress

Periods of stress can affect the body's hormonal balances, which can interrupt the regular menstrual cycle.