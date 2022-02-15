Ginger has an insane amount of health benefits. It helps to beat nausea, morning sickness, inflammation, and painful periods. Ginger is a boon for some people, but for others, it can be a bane too.
5 side effects of excessive ginger intake on the body
Ginger is a common spice used for adding flavour to soup and stew.
You may have heard enough about the benefits of ginger. But, there are certain side effects of ginger that you should steer clear of.
- Diarrhoea
Too much ginger tends to accelerate the passage of food and stool via the intestines, inviting restlessness and weakness. So, just be careful when you plan to add ginger to the diet. Ideally, it is better to ask an expert about the quantity in which you need to eat it.
It will impact the upper digestive system and you will feel bloated and gassy, along with heartburn.
- Induce bleeding
Too much ginger consumption will aggravate bleeding problems in people. Did you know that ginger could cause bleeding due to its antiplatelet (blood-thinning) properties? So, be careful while having it. Anything in excess quantity is harmful to health. Don’t panic, just be alert with the quantity of ginger in your diet.
- Mouth irritation
Having too much ginger will cause oral allergy syndrome. Many people can be allergic to ginger. One may encounter mouth swelling, irritation, or pain after eating ginger. Thus, you need to be alert and check if you too are allergic to it. Stop having ginger right away if you experience mouth irritation.
- Upset stomach
An upset stomach can steal your peace of mind. Ginger tends to stimulate the secretion of bile, which aids in digestion. But, on an empty stomach, it causes digestive distress and an upset stomach. The gingerol that is present in ginger irritates the stomach lining, by making it produce more acid. Thus, there will be abdominal distress.
