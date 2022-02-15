5 side effects of excessive ginger intake on the body

You may have heard enough about the benefits of ginger. But, there are certain side effects of ginger that you should steer clear of.

Diarrhoea

Too much ginger tends to accelerate the passage of food and stool via the intestines, inviting restlessness and weakness. So, just be careful when you plan to add ginger to the diet. Ideally, it is better to ask an expert about the quantity in which you need to eat it.

It will impact the upper digestive system and you will feel bloated and gassy, along with heartburn.

Induce bleeding

Too much ginger consumption will aggravate bleeding problems in people. Did you know that ginger could cause bleeding due to its antiplatelet (blood-thinning) properties? So, be careful while having it. Anything in excess quantity is harmful to health. Don’t panic, just be alert with the quantity of ginger in your diet.

Mouth irritation

Having too much ginger will cause oral allergy syndrome. Many people can be allergic to ginger. One may encounter mouth swelling, irritation, or pain after eating ginger. Thus, you need to be alert and check if you too are allergic to it. Stop having ginger right away if you experience mouth irritation.

Upset stomach