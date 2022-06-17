5 signs of low testosterone levels in men

Low testosterone levels in men may cause fatigue, hair loss, low libido, muscle loss and even mood swings.

What classifies as low levels of testosterone

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a normal range of testosterone lies between 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter. When testosterone levels fall below 300 nanograms per deciliter, it is considered on the lower side. The levels of this hormone grow steadily during early adulthood and start dropping with age.

​How to diagnose low testosterone in men

It is important to understand that testosterone levels fluctuate on a daily basis in men, so a correct diagnosis of low-t may require multiple blood tests and monitoring a range of symptoms. Men, here are some of the warning symptoms of low testosterone levels that you should look out for:

A drop in libido

Since testosterone plays a major role in developing a man’s sex drive and sperm production, a drop in this hormone can wreak havoc on your libido. Hence, the decreasing level of the hormone that fuels sex drive can severely impact your desire to have sex.

Difficulty maintaining an erection

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection that is suitable for intercourse. The testosterone hormone is largely responsible for triggering this erection by the release of nitric oxide. Low-t can result in difficulty in maintaining erections before sex. It can also have a profound effect on a man’s self-image.

​Fatigue

While it is completely normal to feel exhausted every once in a while, men who have low testosterone levels experience decreased levels of energy. They feel completely spent by the end of the day.

Mood swings

A low level of testosterone hormone is also linked with plenty of emotional issues like feeling down and out, stressed, irritable and anxious. This is because, in addition to taking care of bodily functions, it also plays a major role in how your brain works. Its absence significantly affects a man’s mental health and causes mood swings.

Smaller testicles