Testosterone is the male sex hormone that is made in the testicles. Low testosterone is a medical condition in which your body does not produce (or under produces) testosterone.
5 signs of low testosterone levels in men
Testosterone hormone levels are important to normal male sexual development and functions.
Low testosterone levels in men may cause fatigue, hair loss, low libido, muscle loss and even mood swings.
What classifies as low levels of testosterone
According to the Food and Drug Administration, a normal range of testosterone lies between 300 to 1,000 nanograms per deciliter. When testosterone levels fall below 300 nanograms per deciliter, it is considered on the lower side. The levels of this hormone grow steadily during early adulthood and start dropping with age.
How to diagnose low testosterone in men
It is important to understand that testosterone levels fluctuate on a daily basis in men, so a correct diagnosis of low-t may require multiple blood tests and monitoring a range of symptoms. Men, here are some of the warning symptoms of low testosterone levels that you should look out for:
- A drop in libido
Since testosterone plays a major role in developing a man’s sex drive and sperm production, a drop in this hormone can wreak havoc on your libido. Hence, the decreasing level of the hormone that fuels sex drive can severely impact your desire to have sex.
- Difficulty maintaining an erection
Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection that is suitable for intercourse. The testosterone hormone is largely responsible for triggering this erection by the release of nitric oxide. Low-t can result in difficulty in maintaining erections before sex. It can also have a profound effect on a man’s self-image.
- Fatigue
While it is completely normal to feel exhausted every once in a while, men who have low testosterone levels experience decreased levels of energy. They feel completely spent by the end of the day.
- Mood swings
A low level of testosterone hormone is also linked with plenty of emotional issues like feeling down and out, stressed, irritable and anxious. This is because, in addition to taking care of bodily functions, it also plays a major role in how your brain works. Its absence significantly affects a man’s mental health and causes mood swings.
- Smaller testicles
If your pair of balls seem a little smaller than usual, may it is time to get things down there. Yes, low levels of testosterone can also lead to the shrinking of your testicles or even result in a smaller penis.
