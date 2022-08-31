5 simple makeup tips for women who wear glasses

It's just about readjusting a few of your makeup basics to incorporate your frames, as opposed to trying to work around them or ignoring them altogether.

If you wear glasses and you’re lost on how to look glam, we’re here to provide you tips so, you can look fabulous.

Eyebrows

Most ladies that wear eyeglasses neglect eyebrows because they feel their frames will cover the brows. Your eyebrows play a vital role in your look. Remember always emphasize your brows, brush, trim/tweeze and keep them intact.

Foundation and powder

When your eyes are covered, what is seen are your cheeks, and you have to make those parts appealing. Taking the time to work the face and smooth it out with the right foundation and/or powder is the best way to keep the eyes in the spotlight.

Concealer

For those that wear eyeglasses, the lower part of their eyes is always darker. Go for a lighter shade of concealer to help you make your eye pop and add an even tone to your skin.

The eyes

The eyes might not be so obvious on ladies that wear eyeglasses. So you have to switch the eyeliner game up. might not be so obvious on ladies that wear eyeglasses. Wear a colour lighter than your frames so your eyes can pop out.

A bright eyeshadow will work perfectly. Highlight the eyeshadow colours on your lid and the medium shade colour on your crease. Make sure you blend in the eyeshadow properly so they can look fleek.

Then use mascara to raise your eyelashes but do not apply them to your lower eyelashes to prevent creating and casting a shadow on your glasses. You can also use coloured mascara, they’re fancy and funky.

Lipstick