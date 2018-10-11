Pulse.com.gh logo
5 simple steps to get the perfect ponytail


5 simple steps to get the perfect ponytail

Ponytails work for both red carpet hair and real-life hair.

  • Published:
Ghanaian model and entrepreneur, Menaye Donkor play

Ghanaian model and entrepreneur, Menaye Donkor

Learning how to make a ponytail can always save the day when you are uncertain on the type of hairstyle to make your looks or you are low on cash.

If your tresses are not long enough, it is always advisable to have an extension in your drawer for emergencies. Ponytails are totally DIY-able if you read this article carefully.

READ ALSO: How to make coconut oil shampoo for shiny hair

1.

 Blow dry your roots in the direction that you want the base of your ponytail to be.  The key to getting all the hair to go in the same direction is to first use a bit of heat and a brush to redirect it at the root.

2.

Secure a half-up ponytail first. Once you have all your hair going in the same direction, gather the top section of your hair using a boar bristle brush or comb to smooth it back. Once all the bumps are gone, use a small hair tie to secure it where you want the base of your ponytail to be.

3.

Gather the bottom half and add it to the half-pony. Breaking the process up into two parts is the trick to getting both the top and the underneath of your hair to stay smooth and secure.

READ ALSO:5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks

4.

The best way to prevent your ponytail from moving off-center as you secure it is to use a hairband or hair clip. To do so, hold the pony in place with one hand, stick the band securely into the base of the hair, tightly wrap the bungee elastic around until you've reached the end of the cord, and hook in the other end to secure it.

5.

Cover the hairband with a small sliver of hair. Grab a centimeter section of hair from under the ponytail and wrap it around the base until the bungee is completely covered. Then, apply a bit of gel to the ends and lay it flat to smooth it down before securing it.

