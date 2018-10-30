5 simple ways to stop vomiting

news

Vomiting is simply a way the body releases unwanted substances from the body. Food poisoning, stomach bug, and alcohol hangover are the most common causes of vomiting.

Check out 5 home remedies for vomiting that can provide relief.

Orange juice

Orange juice can prevent vomiting because it restores vital nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that have otherwise been lost due to all that vomiting. It can also raise your blood pressure levels back to their normal range, too.

Baking soda

Baking soda neutralizes the acids that have risen during vomiting and are present in your mouth. Apart from getting rid of the horrible taste in your mouth, this remedy will also help to protect your teeth from getting damaged

Cloves

Take two or three garlic cloves and chew on them for almost instant relief from all that vomiting. Don’t like the taste? Dip them in honey.

Lemon

Lemons are very powerful because they contain lots of key antioxidants that help to clean your stomach. Moreover, lemons also contain vitamin C that strengthens your immune system.

Try deep breathing

Take deep breaths by breathing air through your nose and into your lungs. Your abdomen should expand as you breath in. Exhale slowly through your mouth or nose and relax your belly after each breath. Repeat this several times.