Raw milk has so many skin benefits because it is rich in B-vitamins, alpha hydroxy acids, calcium and other potent antioxidants. It will nourish skin cells from deep within and keep skin moisturized all day.

If you've got acne-prone skin, it will gently exfoliate and gradually cure your acne. For oily skin, use it to draw out excess sebum from within skin pores and to tighten large pores.

1. Natural Face Cleanser

Raw milk is an amazing natural facial cleanser. It will drive out all the gunk from within clogged pores, preventing further blackheads, acne and more.

Dab all over your clean face. Using a clean cotton ball or washcloth, gently rub the milk over your skin in a gentle circulatory motion.

2. Great Moisturizer

Got dry, flaky skin? Use this simple home remedy that will soften skin and remove flaky skin cells.

Dip a cotton ball in cold raw milk and dab all over your dry skin. Allow it to sit for 15 to 20 minutes. When the mask is drying up, don't move your face muscles as you may stretch the mask and cause fine lines. Wash off with cool water.

3. Lighten Tans and Skin Tone

Unwanted tans, darker skin tones and pigmentation can be solved by applying raw milk topically. The high lactic acid content not only has skin-lightening properties but will also help get rid of dead cells on the skin's surface.

Pour fresh raw milk in a bowl and dip a soft washcloth in it. Then wring and apply to your tanned skin. Use at least three times a week before a shower or bath for best results.

4. Exfoliates Skin Cells

Beta hydroxy is lactic acid, a form of alpha hydroxy acid found in raw milk. This potent alpha hydroxy acid mildly scourges excess dead cells off the skin's surface, revealing soft skin underneath.

5. Soothes Sunburned and Inflamed Skin

Use a cotton ball or a soft washcloth dipped in cold milk to soothe and relieve sunburns. Milk creates a thin protein film that protects skin and cools off burning sensations.

Use whole fat milk for sunburns as it contains healthy fat that soothes skin and also lubricates it.