Whether your sex drive took a total nose dive or an innocent catnap, these 5 tips and tricks will boost your sexual performance in no time.

They are easy ways to adopt and enrich your sexual health. If you’re looking to maintain sexual activity in bed all night, you’re sorted because we bring you 5 smart ways men can improve sexual performance

1. Set time for foreplay

You’ve most likely heard about the importance of foreplay. Studies says that both male and females experienced more pleasurable orgasms when sexual arousal and desire was peaked through foreplay.

2. Masturbate

Masturbation is a sex therapy. You could be sure of a longer sexual performance if you start of with masturbation. Science has it that second orgasms takes a longer time than the first. It also help you understand what you like and what feels good for you sexually, but research also suggests that it’s good for your health.

3. Intimate converstions

Talk about what turns you on. Sexual desires shouldn't be an embarrassing topic with your partner. Find out about their personal needs and desires, however. Failure to discuss this often leaves one or both partners unfulfilled. Besides knowledge you know is power; so you could sail the ship to the shore with both parties happy with memorable moments.

4. Incorporate a little fantasy

Why not talk your partner into trying some of the erotic fantacies from the 50 Shades of Grey. The mind is the foremost erogenous zone, so a stimulated imagination can powerfully stir the body through the sense organs.

5. Use condoms

Condoms create a layer around the pennis which decreases the sensitivity and sensual feel of sex hence prolongs sexual performance.