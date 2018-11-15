news

Sleeping naked might seem like a holiday pastime but doing so on a nightly basis can make for a long list of fantastic benefits.

Good news, fans of sleeping in the nude: there is an excuse to air yourself at night-time. Science says stripping down is good for more than your sex life.

Tight boxers are the biggest offenders here - they increase the temperature of the testicles, which can cause the quality of a man's sperm to decrease. Ditching them in favour of loose underwear during the day and nothing at night can bring about a 25pc increase in sperm quality, according to the research.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising benefits of sleeping naked.

1.Weight Loss

Cortisol is a biochemical in our body which must be looked after a best you can. If you are overheated in bed, cortisol levels tend to rise.

This can lead to increased anxiety and stress, cravings for bad food and ultimately weight gain, so keeping on top of this is really important.

2. Anti-Ageing Properties

Sleeping naked can actually help you age more slowly. If your body is too warm during sleep , of melatonin and growth hormones, which are important for keeping you looking as fresh and youthful as possible. Sleeping naked can help keep your body temperature low enough to produce these hormones, and keep those wrinkles at bay.

These growth hormones also help promote bone density, build muscle, repair tissue, lower the risk of diabetes and heart disease, and promote a healthy weight.

3. Boosts your metabolism

A number of different studies have proven that sleeping in a cooler environment helps the body to produce healthy fats which burn calories to help generate body heat. So basically you're losing weight while you sleep.

4. Men's fertility

A study from the National Institute of Child Health and Development at Stanford University found that men who slept in the nude instead of wearing boxer shorts or briefs had a 25 per cent lower rate of damaged DNA in their sperm than men who did wear them.

5. Sound sleep more soundly

While the average normal body temperature during waking hours is 98.6°F, it drops around two degrees while you sleep. Then it begins rising again shortly before you wake up. Sleeping in pajamas keeps you a little warmer than you need to be, which interferes with that natural overnight temperature drop. As a result, you’re more likely to wake up during the night or not sleep as deeply as you otherwise would if you were sleeping naked.