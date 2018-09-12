news

Oral sex means oral stimulation of the penis or cunnilingus or vagina.

Oral sex used to be a taboo subject, but these days it’s a common form of sexual activity. Oral sex is using your mouth, lips or tongue to stimulate your partner’s genitals or anus. Both men and women can give and receive oral sex. Oral sex is a wonderful way to feel the intimacy with your partner.

Oral sex could include 'going down’; using the lips underneath the vagina to stimulate a woman, a ‘blow job’; using the lips down on the manhood, ‘rimming’; using the mouth around the anal section (plus plenty more).

There are many cons to this act when personal hygiene practices are downplayed but also has many health benefits to it when both parties are clean.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising health benefits of oral sex.

1.Prostate cancer prevention

The less stressful and sensational nature of oral sex makes it a constant option amongst many partners than sex most often in relationships. The good thing to this is that, the more your man ejaculates in life, the less is his risks of developing prostate cancer. You should not skip out the fact that oral sex can help prevent your man from developing prostate cancer.

2. Control blood pressure

Whenever you feel that your body is quite heated up and you wanted to relax, the best remedy is oral sex. Sperm helps in controlling the blood pressure in a woman’s body. It also plays a vital role in helping ladies from developing preeclampsia (blood pressure problem during pregnancy).

3. Healing wounds

Some studies by researchers suggests that oxytocin; a hormone which plays a vital role in sexual reproduction can help even stubborn sores, like those suffered by diabetics, to heal by regenerating certain cells. This would mean oral sex can be rejuvenating to the point of helping wounds to heal faster.

4. Reduces the risk of Breast cancer

Another pertinent advantage of oral sex is that it actually lowers the risk of breast cancer in a woman . It has been proved that women who indulge in oral sexual activities atleast 2 times a week are at a comparatively lower risk of having breast cancer in later life. Studies also shows that the semen has got the chemicals that prevent the growth of this type of cancer.

5. Retentive memory

We just seem to forget things very easily especially in today's generation. So, if you want your mind to be strong and healthy, the easiest way to do this is by performing oral sex on your man. Yes, the semen has got all the nutrients that are needed by your mind to work at a healthy pace.