Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex


Relationship Tips 5 surprising health benefits of oral sex

Oral sex is a wonderful way to feel the intimacy with your partner.

  • Published:
5 surprising health benefits of oral sex play

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex

Oral sex means oral stimulation of the penis or cunnilingus or vagina.

Oral sex used to be a taboo subject, but these days it’s a common form of sexual activity. Oral sex is using your mouth, lips or tongue to stimulate your partner’s genitals or anus. Both men and women can give and receive oral sex. Oral sex is a wonderful way to feel the intimacy with your partner.

Oral sex could include 'going down’; using the lips underneath the vagina to stimulate a woman, a ‘blow job’; using the lips down on the manhood, ‘rimming’; using the mouth around the anal section (plus plenty more).

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex play

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex

 

There are many cons to this act when personal hygiene practices are downplayed but also has many health benefits to it when both parties are clean.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising health benefits of oral sex.

1.Prostate cancer prevention

The less stressful and sensational nature of oral sex makes it a constant option amongst many partners than sex most often in relationships. The good thing to this is that, the more your man ejaculates in life, the less is his risks of developing prostate cancer. You should not skip out the fact that oral sex can help prevent your man from developing prostate cancer.

READ ALSO: How to self-examine yourself thoroughly for breast cancer

2. Control blood pressure

Whenever you feel that your body is quite heated up and you wanted to relax, the best remedy is oral sex. Sperm helps in controlling the blood pressure in a woman’s body. It also plays a vital role in helping ladies from developing preeclampsia (blood pressure problem during pregnancy).

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex play

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex

 

3.  Healing wounds 
Some studies by researchers suggests that oxytocin; a hormone which plays a vital role in sexual reproduction can help even stubborn sores, like those suffered by diabetics, to heal by regenerating certain cells. This would mean oral sex can be rejuvenating to the point of helping wounds to heal faster.

4.  Reduces the risk of Breast cancer

Another pertinent advantage of oral sex is that it actually lowers the risk of breast cancer in a woman . It has been proved that women who indulge in oral sexual activities atleast 2 times a week are at a comparatively lower risk of having breast cancer in later life.  Studies also shows that the semen has got the chemicals that prevent the growth of this type of cancer.

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex play

5 surprising health benefits of oral sex

 

5. Retentive memory

We just seem to forget things very easily especially in today's generation. So, if you want your mind to be strong and healthy, the easiest way to do this is by performing oral sex on your man. Yes, the semen has got all the nutrients that are needed by your mind to work at a healthy pace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend Beauty Tips 5 bath recipes every couple should try this weekend
Beauty Tips: 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth
Health Tips: 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you Health Tips 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you
Cancer Awareness: How to self-examine yourself thoroughly for breast cancer Cancer Awareness How to self-examine yourself thoroughly for breast cancer
Beauty Tips: 4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream Beauty Tips 4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream
Health Tips: 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure Health Tips 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Health Tips 5 kitchen ingredients that can stop bleeding as first aidbullet
2 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
3 Health Tips 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressurebullet
4 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
6 Beauty Tips 4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soapbullet
7 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 kitchen products that work better than...bullet
9 Hair This week's hairstyle inspirations from Kenyan...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet

Related Articles

Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth
Health Tips 5 reasons why cashew nuts is good for you
Beauty Tips 4 kitchen products that work better than shaving cream
Health Tips 6 foods to avoid if you have high blood pressure
Beauty Tips 4 amazing skin benefits of charcoal soap
Health Tips 4 reasons why you should practice yoga every morning
Beauty Tips How to make shea butter cream at home
Beauty Tips How to make tomato and sugar face scrub
Beauty Tips 4 things you should never put on your face
Beauty Tips 3 simple ways to use parsley for hair growth

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
8 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
10 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet

Beauty & Health

World Suicide Prevention Day 7 Common signs of suicide to watch out for
Yoga poses
Health Tips 4 reasons why you should practice yoga every morning
How to make shea butter cream at home
Beauty Tips How to make shea butter cream at home
Aloe Vera Try this Aloe Vera routine for clear skin
X
Advertisement