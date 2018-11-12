news

Tetrapleura tetraplera mostly referred to as prekese in the Ghanaian local dialects is a native of west tropical Africa and belongs to the pea family.

The fruits of the plant have a pungent aromatic odor due to which it also possesses insect repellent properties. It is primarily used as spices. It is used as medicinal plant primarily in Ghana and other African countries.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 surprising health benefits of prekese.

1. Fever & Enema Treatment

Prekese gives fast relief from feverish conditions. It also helps people suffering from constipation, enema, and emetic. A person recovering from a medical condition is often asked to bathe with water soaked with whole fruit.

2. Antimicrobial

Prekese has microbial and antibacterial properties. Due to this ability, the plant extract is used to make soap which is used for skin inflammation and bacterial infection on the skin. Apart from its medicinal benefits, prekese also helps in foaming and soap hardening as well as adding flavor to the soap.

3. Wound Healing Properties

Traditionally the aqueous extract from the fruit is used for healing which is proved scientifically too. To have best effects always use the fruit extract in low concentration for healing wounds.

4. Diabetes

Tetrapleura tetraptera or Uyayak is very beneficial in controlling type 2 diabetes mellitus. Research has it that prekese fruit extract was beneficial in lowering blood glucose levels in both fasting and nonfasting conditions.

5.Mosquito Repellent

The fruit has a strong smell due to which it is often used as the mosquito repellent and is effective too. This property is attributed to the presence of essential oils in it.