5 surprising signs you are dehydrated

news

Dehydration occurs when the body has insufficient water to function properly. While mild dehydration may be just uncomfortable, more severe dehydration can lead to blood clots, seizures, and other potentially fatal complications.

Bad Breath

When you are dehydrated, your body doesn’t produce enough saliva.

“If you’re not producing enough saliva, you can get bacteria overgrowth in the mouth, and one of the side effects of that is bad breath,” says John Higgins.

READ ALSO:5 causes of frequent urination

Fever and Chills

If your body is severely dehydrated you may experience fever and chills. Fever, in turn, can worsen dehydration, and the higher the fever, the more dehydrated you may become.

Headaches

Mild dehydration can cause a dehydration headache and even trigger a migraine headache. Always drink more fluids during the day to prevent a headache and promote general health.

READ ALSO: 5 causes and symptoms of cataract

Constipation

The colon removes extra water from the stool to send to other parts of the body when you're dehydrated. This can slow bowel movements, causing bloating and constipation, according to Dr. McStay.

Dry skin

When your body is dehydrated, you don't only suffer on the inside. "Skin loses elasticity because it has less water in it, therefore it stiffens up," Dr. McStay explains. So if your skin looks especially sullen, this could be why.