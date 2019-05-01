Glycerin is a common name in the beauty industry because it has amazing skin benefits that suit every skin type, those with oily skin have written rave reviews about it.

It Is anti-irritant

Glycerin is extremely gentle on the skin. As it is a plant-based substance, it is widely used for treating skin irritation, rashes, and itches.

It has anti ageing effects

Glycerin (or Glycerol) is a key ingredient in anti-ageing products, thanks to its moisturizing properties. Lack of moisture affects the protease activity in your skin, leading to skin peeling and accelerating skin ageing.

Glycerin Improves skin permeability

Are you having a dehydrated skin? Applying glycerin can reverse this, thereby maintaining your skin absorption levels.

Smoother skin

Glycerin is a humectant which draws moisture from the environment to keep your skin hydrated and smooth all day.

It helps to heal wounds

Glycerin content has bactericidal and antiviral effects, facilitating fast wound healing.