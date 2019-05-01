Glycerin is a common name in the beauty industry because it has amazing skin benefits that suit every skin type, those with oily skin have written rave reviews about it.
- It Is anti-irritant
Glycerin is extremely gentle on the skin. As it is a plant-based substance, it is widely used for treating skin irritation, rashes, and itches.
- It has anti ageing effects
Glycerin (or Glycerol) is a key ingredient in anti-ageing products, thanks to its moisturizing properties. Lack of moisture affects the protease activity in your skin, leading to skin peeling and accelerating skin ageing.
- Glycerin Improves skin permeability
Are you having a dehydrated skin? Applying glycerin can reverse this, thereby maintaining your skin absorption levels.
- Smoother skin
Glycerin is a humectant which draws moisture from the environment to keep your skin hydrated and smooth all day.
- It helps to heal wounds
Glycerin content has bactericidal and antiviral effects, facilitating fast wound healing.