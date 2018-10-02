Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 ways to prevent breast cancer


Health Tips 5 ways to prevent breast cancer

Here are some lifestyle changes you can make to lower your risk of breast cancer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month play

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is breast cancer awareness month and we are giving this helpful tips on how to prevent breast cancer by changing some lifestyle choices.

  • Don't smoke

Smoking lowers the quality of life and increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and at least 15 cancers – including breast cancer.  It also causes smelly breath, bad teeth, and wrinkles.

READ ALSO: 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer

  • Breastfeed

Breastfeeding for a year or more helps lower the risk of breast cancer.

  • Healthy diet

Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet to lower the risk of breast cancer. It is also advisable to reduce alcohol intake to a drink a day or less to promote your health.

  •  Keep weight in check

Ignore other comments and critics about your physical appearance and maintain a healthy weight after having a talk with a medical officer.

Being overweight can increase the risk of many different cancers, including breast cancer, especially after menopause.

READ ALSO: 5 foods that are good for your liver

  • Be physically active

Daily exercise helps you to stay fit and promotes your general health. A 30-minute walk can lower the risk of breast cancer. Regular exercise is also one of the best ways to help keep weight in check.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Self improvement: 7 simple ways to live stress-free life Self improvement 7 simple ways to live stress-free life
Beauty Queen: Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins Miss Ghana 2018 Beauty Queen Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins Miss Ghana 2018
Health Tips: 5 foods that are good for your liver Health Tips 5 foods that are good for your liver
Buttocks Wahala: Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods Buttocks Wahala Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods
Health Tips: 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks

Recommended Videos

Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards
Lifestyle & Health: 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure Lifestyle & Health 5 natural ways to lower your blood pressure



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Beauty Queen Central Region's representative, Nana Ama Benson wins...bullet
3 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
5 Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancerbullet
6 Self improvement 7 simple ways to live stress-free lifebullet
7 Health Tips 5 foods that are good for your liverbullet
8 Health Tips 5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen...bullet
9 Buttocks Wahala Boyfriend not amused by this gym...bullet
10 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 signs and symptoms of breast cancer
Buttocks Wahala Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods
Cold showers 5 great benefits of taking a cold shower
Feet care This easy home remedy is the solution to cracked feet
Things that are surprisingly edible 8 surprising things you didn't know you could eat
Salon 5 things to consider when choosing a hair salon
Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
5 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
6 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet
9 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter...bullet
10 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet

Beauty & Health

Peanut butter face mask
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why peanut is good for your skin
Sophia Safia Sulemana
Service To Mankind Ghanaian midwife delivers baby in public transport
Menstruation 6 natural ways to make your periods come faster
Gifts 8 gifts you can get your wine lover friend
X
Advertisement