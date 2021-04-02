6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Trichomoniasis is an infection of the vagina for women and the urethra for men. It is caused by microscopic parasites called Trichomonas vaginalis. It is mostly contracted through sexual intercourse.

Additionally, it can be spread by bathing suits, towels, and washcloths shared by an infected individual.

The parasite is capable of living outside the body for hours.

And when trichomoniasis causes symptoms, they may appear within five to twenty-eight days of exposure and range from mild irritation to severe inflammation.

5. Herpes

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease (STD) that can be gotten by any sexually active person.

Usually, the herpes virus causes sores that appear on the vaginal area, penis and/or the anus. It can, sometimes, appear around the mouth.

Herpes can only be suppressed but it never goes away. It can return, and it is contagious even when there are no visible sores.

Upon observation, a patient can have from four to seven flare-ups each year.

6. HIV

HIV which is the most dreaded of them all is an infection with the human immunodeficiency virus that interferes with the body's ability to fight off viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Most times, if not properly managed, it can lead to AIDS, a chronic, life-threatening disease.

Note: