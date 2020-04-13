Ghanaian women have become edgier and ready to take this beauty and fashion game to the next level.

Coloured hair is one of the beauty trends that everyone is jumping on.

Rocking a gold hair is usually not easy, but few people are able to pull this style off.

One of the few Ghanaians who are able to do this well is beauty celebrity, Zynnell Zuh.

This vivacious fashion icon, actress, writer, producer and television personality is known for the energetic ways in which she elevates her outfits in style.

Here are 6 ways she made us fall in love with the gold hair:

Rock it with the curls

Looks good with the short hair

Chinese style gold

Two shades of gold

Razor cutting

Rock it in the long hair