6 effective home remedies for open pores

There are many products available in the market for the same but they all give temporary results.

In this article, we are covering a few effective remedies to close open pores on the face permanently. These works from inside the skin by shrinking up the pore size and thus giving you a permanent solution for the same.

Here are 6 effective home remedies for closing open pores:

Egg whites

These are used to shrink enlarged pores. They tighten and tone the skin. They also work to draw out excess oil from the greasy skin and thus prevent breakouts, acne, or pimples.

Method: Whisk an egg white and spread it on your face. Let it dry and then rinse it off. You can also add lemon juice and oatmeal. Leave it for 30 minutes. Scrub it off and wash your face. Repeat this twice a week.

Honey

Honey is great for the skin because of its antibacterial, medicinal and healing properties. It is rich in potassium that kills the bacteria responsible for clogging the pores. This one works superbly for closing the pores on the nose especially.

Method: Make a combo of honey and yoghurt and apply it to your pores. After a few minutes, rinse it off.

Ice

Ice has a skin tightening effect that makes it a simple and effective home remedy. Before applying makeup, you can use it to minimize enlarged pores. It also improves circulation and helps you in getting healthier skin.

Method: Just wrap a few ice cubes in a clean washcloth and put it on your skin for about 15–30 seconds. Repeat this a few times daily. You can also wash your face with cold water once a day.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a natural skin toner and astringent. It not only tightens your skin and reduces pores, but also restore the pH balance of the skin. Also, it has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that treat acne breakouts.

Method: Mix apple cider vinegar with an equal amount of water. Soak a cotton ball in the solution and gently apply it to your face. Leave it for a few minutes and then wash it off.

Steam

Steaming is the best way to unclog the pores. You can steam your face with a face steamer. Alternatively, if you don’t have a steamer prefer boiling water in a pan. Once boiled fully, put your face above the pan and cover your head with a towel. This will give a lot of steam to your face.

Remember to wash your face with a mild cleanser before starting the process. After steaming, splash some cold water to close the pores.

Rosewater and cucumber juice

Both ingredients work to give a cooling effect on the face and also work to remove the dirt and dust from inside the pores. It is the silica in cucumber that improves the texture of the skin and gives you a fair complexion. This will also lessen your open pores.