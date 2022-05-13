6 effective home remedies to treat food poisoning

Feasting on street food may sometimes result in food poisoning. Rather than immediately rushing to your doctor, raid your kitchen in order to start your treatment at home.

Garlic

Its antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal properties provide relief from symptoms such as diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Suck on a fresh garlic clove and follow it up with a glass of warm water. Alternatively, you could boil some water along with a few garlic cloves and sip on it through the day.

Lemon water

Lemon helps get rid of the bacteria playing havoc in your stomach, thanks to its acidic properties. In order to cleanse your digestive system, add a pinch of sugar to a teaspoon of lemon juice and drink this solution two to three times a day. You could also squeeze the juice of one whole lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it through the day.

Honey

Known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, honey helps to cure indigestion along with the other symptoms of food poisoning. Relish a teaspoon of organic honey thrice a day to control the formation of excess acid, which in turn will help heal your upset stomach.

Banana

On account of diarrhoea and vomiting, you may lose out on potassium. Consuming a ripe banana will help maintain potassium levels, thereby restoring the lost energy. You can also make a banana shake by blending two bananas with a cup of milk that has been boiled and cooled. Add a pinch of cinnamon to this shake and consume it thrice a day.

Fresh orange juice is rich in minerals, vitamins and nutrients that help restore your body’s blood pressure levels within the normal range. Blend six to seven medium-sized oranges in a blender and add two tablespoons of corn starch syrup. Drink this juice several times a day for instant relief.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

The acids in apple cider vinegar can help soothe inflammation along the gastrointestinal lining, providing immediate relief. Mix two tablespoons of ACV with a glass of hot water and drink before eating.

Other tips

It’s important to give your tummy a break. Avoid eating heavy or oily foods for the first few hours, and steer clear of dairy products, caffeine, alcohol and nicotine.

Keep yourself hydrated by sipping on some water, non-aerated drinks or chicken broth from time to time. Gradually, you can treat yourself with light foods such as cracker biscuits, bananas or congee (rice gruel). Stop eating if your nausea returns.