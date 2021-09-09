6 foods that can cause miscarriage in early pregnancy

Here are some foods you should avoid like the plague especially in early pregnancy. Also run from gin, cigarettes and hard drugs till the pregnancy is stable.

Crabs

Crab is loaded with nutrients, but they lead to a shrinking of the uterus. This could snowball into genital bleeding or miscarriage. Crabs have a high amount of cholesterol. Therefore, pregnant women suffering from high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia should avoid it.

Pineapple

Women should avoid sipping on pineapple juice. The fruit could lead to contractions, which could lead to a miscarriage. Pineapple can also cause diarrhoea or allergy. It contains bromelain which has the ability to soften the uterus and produce aborticide. After the first three months, pregnant women can indulge a little bit.

Papaya/pawpaw

Papaya is deemed harmful for pregnant women, especially the green papaya variety. Unripe papaya is packed with enzymes that can trigger uterine contractions, leading to a miscarriage. Pregnant women should abstain from green papaya as it increases the miscarriage risk threefold.

Green tea and caffeine

A cup of green tea contains 200gm of caffeine – therein lies the bitter truth. It seeps into the breast milk and can affect the baby. Coffee should also be part of the ‘foods-not-to-eat-during-pregnancy’ list.

Processed meat

Almost all kinds of processed meats, including stuffed foods, sausages etc, should not be consumed by pregnant women. The meat might contain artificial flavouring and colour, thereby affecting the baby. Also, processed meat is stored for quite a long time in supermarkets, increasing the risk of a miscarriage.

Wild apples