Pregnant women should be extra careful about what they consume during pregnancy.
6 foods that can cause miscarriage in early pregnancy
Pregnancy is one of the amazing gift of nature and should be taken care of.
Here are some foods you should avoid like the plague especially in early pregnancy. Also run from gin, cigarettes and hard drugs till the pregnancy is stable.
- Crabs
Crab is loaded with nutrients, but they lead to a shrinking of the uterus. This could snowball into genital bleeding or miscarriage. Crabs have a high amount of cholesterol. Therefore, pregnant women suffering from high blood pressure or pre-eclampsia should avoid it.
- Pineapple
Women should avoid sipping on pineapple juice. The fruit could lead to contractions, which could lead to a miscarriage. Pineapple can also cause diarrhoea or allergy. It contains bromelain which has the ability to soften the uterus and produce aborticide. After the first three months, pregnant women can indulge a little bit.
- Papaya/pawpaw
Papaya is deemed harmful for pregnant women, especially the green papaya variety. Unripe papaya is packed with enzymes that can trigger uterine contractions, leading to a miscarriage. Pregnant women should abstain from green papaya as it increases the miscarriage risk threefold.
- Green tea and caffeine
A cup of green tea contains 200gm of caffeine – therein lies the bitter truth. It seeps into the breast milk and can affect the baby. Coffee should also be part of the ‘foods-not-to-eat-during-pregnancy’ list.
- Processed meat
Almost all kinds of processed meats, including stuffed foods, sausages etc, should not be consumed by pregnant women. The meat might contain artificial flavouring and colour, thereby affecting the baby. Also, processed meat is stored for quite a long time in supermarkets, increasing the risk of a miscarriage.
- Wild apples
Wild apples have a sour, bitter and sweet taste. This is a good reason why pregnant women like to munch on them. However, they are not good for you. They have the potential to ‘excite’ the uterus, leading to uterine contractions that cause premature birth and miscarriage.
