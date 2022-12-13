6 foods that can easily fix grey hair

Naturally occurring hydrogen peroxide can also build up in the hair, bleaching the colour.

Nutrition can help prevent premature greying, but if your hair is changing colour as a result of natural ageing, there is nothing your diet can do for you.

Including several foods in a daily diet or applying them on hair may help in slowing down the progression of unwanted greys without harming the natural hair pigmentation. Find the list below:

Curry leaves

Curry leaves have been used for its potent medicinal benefits, which helps in detoxification and cleansing of the blood, which helps in better growth of hair. Apart from that, topical application of curry leaves paste with fenugreek powder and coconut oil once a month can help boost hair growth.

Fatty fish

The inclusion of omega-3-rich fatty fish daily can help in boosting protein levels, which helps in better cell regeneration and also reduces the oxidative stress caused by the presence of free radicals. The amino acids help in the better growth of hair.

Black tea

Black tea is no less than a tonic for strong black hair to make them black, shinier and softer. It can be used by dipping 3 to 5 tea bags in 2 cups of boiling water. After cleaning hair, rinse with this blend and wash off with regular water to witness the results.

Coconut oil

Massaging your hair with coconut oil mixed with sweet almond oil in equal proportions is one of the home remedies for grey hair, which is said to both prevent premature greying of the hair and even reverse it. This is especially true if you have black hair.

Iodine

Iodine-rich foods will also help you to maintain your hair colour, especially when combined with copper. The best way to increase the iodine in your diet is to eat more seafood like crab, lobster and tuna.

Ginger, honey and carrot