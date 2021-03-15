Premature ejaculation occurs when a man experiences uncontrolled ejaculation that happens too quickly. It can be right after sexual penetration despite him not getting stimulated enough or even before intercourse.

This sexual dysfunction generally occurs if you are experiencing excessive anxiety, depression, hormonal imbalance or an injury. Studies show that 1 out of 3 men may suffer from this condition at some point in their life.

While most men do not visit urologists to discuss these problems, this disorder is treatable. Treatments for premature ejaculation include medication, some natural remedies and sexual techniques. In most cases, a combination of therapies works well.

Here are 6 foods that will help you get rid of the problem of premature

Avocado

Avocados are another superfood that can help manage premature ejaculation due to the presence of various vitamins including vitamin B, vitamin C and vitamin K. These vitamins assist in the supply of blood to the penis and naturally treats premature ejaculation. Add avocados to your salad or smoothies.

Garlic

Garlic is another food for preventing premature ejaculation as it helps in elongating the duration of your sexual intercourse without ejaculating prematurely. The cloves of garlic contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that aid in improving blood circulation in your body and also heat it up to enhance copulation. You can either chew the cloves of garlic or fry them in ghee and consume them on an empty stomach in the morning.

Ginger

Ginger increases the blood circulation in the body, especially the blood flow to the penile muscles. This enables men to have greater control over ejaculation and heats the body, causing faster blood flow. Honey is known to enhance the potency of ginger. Combine the juice of ginger and honey and have it before bedtime.

Watermelon

Watermelon is surely a perfect treat for summer, but, the juicy fruit improves your libido as well. Scientists have found that watermelon can help with L-arginine production which can prevent premature ejaculation. It also contains a phytonutrient called citrulline which is known to increase libido. You can try having watermelon with some powdered ginger and salt.

Banana

Bananas are known for relieving constipation. The fact is bananas contain an enzyme called bromelain which has been known to prevent early ejaculation and also increase libido at the same time. For best results, have bananas daily.

Carrot

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and antioxidants which help to improve your eyesight and maintain good skin. Carrots are good for premature ejaculation due to the presence of carotenoids and flavonoids which boost and strengthen the muscles of the male organs. Eat boiled carrots with egg and honey daily for best results.