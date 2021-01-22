Snoring sometimes can be due to obesity, diet, oral issues, sleep deprivation and sleep apnea. The best way to stop snoring is simply to add some foods to your diet.

Here are some foods you should either eat or avoid to treat snoring. Scroll down to know more about them:

Garlic

Garlic possesses some inordinate anti-inflammatory properties. That’s the reason people pop raw garlic cloves in the morning to steer clear from common infections. Some people also consume raw garlic at night to quash their habit of snoring.

Honey

Honey is a strong antimicrobic, which is often used to treat common infections like cold. Honey soothes and opens the nasal pathway, allowing the air to pass through freely.

Onions

Onions are stashed with antioxidants, which fight off infection-causing bacteria, keeping the nose and throat clear of congestion.

Soy Milk

Soy milk should replace other kinds of dairy milk as they produce mucus and can also cause allergy to people with lactose intolerance.

Tea

A nice, warm cup of tea will help you relax while it will work its way to open blocked nose and throat. But make sure you don’t drink too much or too strong tea at night, as the caffeine present in it may hamper your sleep.

Pineapple

This fruit is a natural decongestant and stops the nose and throat to flare up. Pineapple is also easy to digest, so can be fearlessly eaten at night after dinner.