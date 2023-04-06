6 medical tests every man should have

As you get older, you have a higher risk for serious health conditions such as cancer or high blood pressure.

By making an effort to attend annual checkups and get important health screenings, you can help take control of your health. Early detection of serious illnesses can often be the difference between life and death.

Here are some screenings recommended for men:

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Checking the BMI will help you know which parts of your body are storing excessive fat so you can get hold of them and put them to work out. One of the parts of the body that is most exposed to a build-up of fat is the belly and belly fat can attract a variety of heart problems.

Blood pressure

Checking blood pressure is as simple as it looks, but is several times more important than you can ever imagine. It is in fact, one of the most important checks you must go through every now and then. It has been estimated that at least one in every five adults suffers from elevated blood pressure i.e. hypertension. When the blood pressure readings are higher than what they should be, there is an unnecessary amount of pressure put on the heart, thus leaving one at the risk for severe heart problems like stroke and heart attack.

Skin

Checking the skin may be rubbed off as a woman’s thing, but it is as important for men as it is for anyone else. Get yourself an appointment with a dermatologist because you do not want to lose your nose or any other part of the skin to basal cell carcinoma. Dermatologists popularly recommend skin check-ups every few years.

Prostate

Screenings include a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and a digital rectal exam. There are risks and benefits to prostate screening tests, so talk with your doctor about if and when this screening is right for you.

Testicular cancer

This uncommon cancer is usually seen in men ages 20-54. It can be treated, especially if it's found early. Testicular exams are typically part of a man's routine check-up. Some doctors recommend that men do self-exams for lumps, bumps, or changes in the testes' size or shape.

STDs or STIs test