6 natural painkillers you can find in your kitchen

All of us experience pain, it may be a toothache, back pain, body ache or any other kind and our very first instinct is to reach out for a pill.

While over-the-counter painkillers provide relief, popping pills constantly can harm your body and cause some serious damage to your liver, kidneys and intestines.

Avoid this with these all-natural painkillers:

Ginger

The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger help alleviate pain from muscle soreness, arthritis, stomach ache, chest and menstrual pain. Chew on some ginger for instant relief from gas. Studies suggest that sipping on ginger chai can provide relief from migraines. It is also a good combat agent in case of upper respiratory tract infections and is known to work wonders on coughs, sore throats and bronchitis.

Garlic

The antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties in garlic make it an amazing healing agent. Be it oral cavities or internal parasites, ear infections or arthritic pain, garlic fights them all. The health benefits are said to be more when consumed raw, as it may lose its medicinal value when roasted or overcooked. Gently apply some warm garlic oil on aching joints or muscles. Or, in the case of ear infections, add two drops of the oil in your ear. Make your own toothache-relieving paste by crushing some garlic and adding a pinch of salt. Apply on the affected tooth.

Epsom salt

Epsom salt works as an effective home remedy for constipation, as it helps contract the bowel muscles and facilitates the passage of digestive waste. Mix two teaspoons of Epsom salt in one cup of water or fruit juice, and drink daily. Additionally, the magnesium in the salt promotes muscle relaxation and healing. Fill your bathtub with warm water, add two cups of the salt, stir it thoroughly and soak in this bath for a good 20 minutes. Studies also suggest that regularly soaking ingrown nails in warm Epsom salt water baths can bring down the pain. Soak the affected area for 15 to 25 minutes twice daily, until the pain subsides.

Turmeric

Curcumin, which is the active ingredient in turmeric, helps ease chronic pain. It is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate joint and muscular pain and bring down swelling. It's antioxidant, antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral and anti-carcinogenic properties make it a perfect addition to your meals to up your health quotient. Mix together equal amounts of turmeric and aloe vera gel, and apply directly over itchy skin patches, bites and poison ivy-affected areas. In case of mouth ulcers, apply a paste over the affected area by mixing together a pinch of turmeric with one tablespoon of water and half a tablespoon of coconut oil.

Cloves

The anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties help alleviate tooth pain and fight oral and mouth infections. In case of a toothache, grind two cloves, mix the powder with a little olive oil and apply directly over the affected area. You can also chew on a piece of clove for instant relief. Additionally, this spice can help alleviate pain and reduce any swelling. Slightly warm some clove oil and gently massage it on the affected area several times a day.

Apple cider vinegar