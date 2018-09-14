6 risks involved in getting an IUD

news

An IUD (Intrauterine Device ) is a small, T-shaped object that is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy.

It is one of known 20 birth control method to couples who want to prevent pregnancy.

There are two types of IUDs:

Copper IUD - contains copper, a type of metal

Hormonal IUD – contains the hormone progestogen

Both copper IUDs and hormonal IUDs prevent pregnancy by changing the way sperm cells move so they can't get to an egg. If sperm can’t make it to an egg, pregnancy can’t happen.

Studies show that IUDs do not cause pimples, headaches, sore breasts, nausea, mood changes, loss of sex drive or weight gain. There is no evidence of an extra risk of cancer.

There are some risks from having an IUD put in:

There is a small risk of infection (about 1%) when an IUD is put in.

There is a very small risk of damage to the uterus (about 1 in 1000 people).

A copper IUD might give you more bleeding and cramping during your period, but this usually gets better over time.

