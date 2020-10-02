There are lots of things that attract women, but the most impressionable trait that hooks us is a guy’s sexiness.

Women tend to find things incredibly attractive that might not initially seem particularly enticing.

Here then some tips on how to be a sexy Ghanaian man

Getting your dressing style right

Fashion is more about trends, which is always shifting and changing. We are not asking you to break your bank to look good but note that your style is tailored to you, your personal expression and what makes your personality.

Don’t dress like a teenager if you’re an adult and vice versa. Dress in a way that separates you from a boy, signifies your profession and intentions towards others.

Intellect

A beautiful mind is sexy. Critical thinking, an unquenchable thirst for learning, and a gift for distinctive self-expression are something that makes you sexy. You can have all the physique but if you can't entice a woman with your mind, then there is a problem.

Avoid showing off, boasting, or bragging.

Showing off, boasting, or bragging put women off and avoid you as much as they can. Allow them to discover what you have and possess themselves and trust me, it is sexy.

Sense of humour

Lacking a sense of humour is not sexy at all. Imagine being with a person who is who’s ultra-literal, hyper-serious, and rarely laughs, that certainly isn't sexy.

Smart people read nuances and see the humour in situations. Hence, the brand of humour is critical and sexy.

Strength

Although physical strength is good, a man who is grounded, in command of the impulses and anger is damn sexy and this is the strength we are talking about here.

If you are strong, then learn to control the nerves that make you do crazy things and be calm.

Generosity and humility

Helping others and giving something willingly and happily without expecting anything in return in generosity. When you have to give, then just give it from your heart.