7 amazing benefits of nutmeg for health, skin and hair

Nutmeg is useful in managing cholesterol, blood sugar, and high blood pressure due to the presence of many bioactive compounds.

The psychotropic nature of the spice helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Here are 8 benefits of nutmeg for your overall health:

Helps improve digestion

Nutmeg is known to have medicinal properties that can treat stomach ulcers and help in digestion. A lot of people add this spice to food, as it helps with easy digestion.

Help treat insomnia

Nutmeg seems to have properties to treat insomnia as well. A little nutmeg, in a glass of warm milk, has proven to induce sleepiness in many people. A lot of mothers give their children warm milk with a little bit of nutmeg powder mixed in it. This is an age-old tradition that has been passed on for generations because it is, in fact, highly effective.

Helps relieve pain

Nutmeg has anti-inflammatory properties that can help ease pain and discomfort. This spice has chemicals like myristicin, elemicin, safrole, and eugenol that makes it useful for treating pain. These chemicals are found in the oil of nutmeg. The benefits of nutmeg oil include treating swelling, inflammation, joint pain, muscle spasms, pains, and sores.

Helps in brain activity

Nutmeg works as an aphrodisiac, which means it can stimulate the nerve cells in the brain. The chemicals in this spice can help release feel-good hormones in the body, which in turn has a calming effect on you. Since it lifts your mood and works as a tonic, nutmeg is a great option to help treat stress.

Great for your skin

If you are on the lookout for a natural product that can do wonders for your skin, then nutmeg is your answer. There are many benefits of nutmeg for the face and skin. Its many antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties can help keep the skin healthy, supple, and unclog pores and blackheads. Nutmeg works as a great face scrub. The best way to use this spice for your skin is by mixing it in powdered form with honey and gently scrubbing your skin.

Helps treat bad breath

Bad breath is an overload toxin in your body. Nutmeg is known to have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, and this can help clean your system. One of the essential oils that are found in nutmeg is eugenol, which can help relieve a toothache as well. Macelignan, a chemical found in nutmeg, can help prevent cavities.

Helps regulate blood pressure and circulation