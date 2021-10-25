8 foods that can make your skin age faster

Though, many products have negative effects on our bodies. Sugars, unhealthy fats, excessive salt, alcohol, and even caffeine can destroy important proteins and dehydrate us, and our skin is the first to suffer.

Here are 8 foods that have a bad influence on your skin and should be eaten with a sense of caution:

Sugar

Sugar is the number one food to avoid if you’re looking to slow down the ageing process. It not only makes us fat but also makes us wrinkly, as it cross-links with collagen, making our skin less flexible and dehydrating it too.

Potatoes and Grains

Both potatoes and grains ultimately break down into sugar in our bodies and also use up valuable minerals when they are metabolised, such as zinc, which is crucial for skin health. Not to mention they give us almost nothing in return – except calories!

Alcohol

The ultimate dehydrator – alcohol also robs our bodies of B vitamins and vitamins A and C, which are vital for skin and overall health. Excessive alcohol depletes minerals including magnesium and zinc, as well as essential fatty acids, all of which are needed to slow down the onset of premature ageing.

Trans fats/hydrogenated fats

These are the kind of damaged fats you find in foods with a long shelf life, such as biscuits, and in fast foods and deep-fried foods. They reduce the fluidity of our cells, burden the liver and add to inflammation, i.e. ageing.

Processed meats

Their high salt content adds to puffiness, and the preservatives they contain trigger inflammation. To add, they also use up vitamin C, which is central to collagen formation.

Artificial sweetener

These are liver-toxic, and we need our liver in the best possible order to slow down the ageing process.

Caffeine

Most of us love a good cup of coffee – to a certain extent, anything (in moderation) that gives us pleasure is good for us. Just remember to drink an extra glass of water for each cup of coffee you have to counteract caffeine’s dehydrating effects on the body.

Milk and Cheese