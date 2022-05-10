8 foods to help you get rid of dark lips

While there are many cosmetic companies that come out with all sorts of shades to glamour up your lips, naturally healthy pink lips make you feel the best.

Dark, pigmented lips are the result of improper diet, too much sun exposure and neglect. You can reverse the damage by including these foods in your diet, as well as beauty regime.

Tomatoes

Red tomatoes are rich in selenium, a powerful antioxidant that can protect your lips and overall skin from sun damage. Include more of it in your salad and also make a paste of it and apply on your lips immediately after sun exposure for best results.

Honey

Whether you slather honey on your lips and leave it overnight or eat a spoonful of it, this will pave the way for fresh and clear lips, glowing with health. The antioxidants and minerals such as magnesium found in honey are magical ingredients that can prevent discolouration of the lips.

Watermelon

Want lips as pink and dewy as watermelon? The secret is eat as much of the fruit as you can. Skin tends to get drier as we age and guzzling water to stay hydrated doesn’t help. Experts recommend consuming fruits and vegetables with high water content as the foods contain molecules that help deliver the water to cells efficiently. And watermelon as we know is made of 97 percent water.

Lemon

Toxic components in your body such as acids and strong alkalis can cause discolouration. Drinking lemon juice with warm water can help flush out these toxins. Lemon is also known to be a strong bleaching agent. Rub it on your lip along with sugar granules to notice visible changes.

Coconut

Irrespective of how you consume it--drink its water, eat it raw or add it to your curries, coconut is proven to have skin benefits. It will keep your lips hydrated. Apply coconut oil before hitting the sack for soft, kissable lips.

Yoghurt

The protein in dairy helps the skin become firmer and stay youthful for long. Make a salad dressing out of it or blend it in your smoothies to maximise the benefits. You can also apply yoghurt mixed with few strands of saffron to your lips to protect them from pigmentation.

Beetroot

Packed with vitamins and minerals, the purple vegetables can do wonders for your skin and lips in particular. It can keep your skin moisturised, reduce the signs of ageing and prevent discolouration and even out skin tone. Beetroot juice also has natural lightening agents that can cleanse and lighten lips. Use it regularly on your lips.

Aloe vera