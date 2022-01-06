8 home remedies to get rid of armpit rashes

What causes the armpit rashes? A warm, moist and dark environment of your armpit can make for an excellent host for bacteria, which can further trigger infection.

Improper shaving methods, clogging the pores with chemical-based products, improper hygiene, friction and synthetic fabrics can all cause the skin to flare up.

All the Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of armpit rashes curated in this list are skin-safe, they are natural and show results 99% of the time when used regularly.

A few things you need to keep in mind are to take a shower in warm water, keep the area dry, wear loose cotton clothes, use cool compressors to soothe the irritation and use unscented moisturisers.

Also, to help you get rid of those rashes, here are a few herbal remedies for armpit rashes that are worth giving a shot at. Take a look.

Tea Tree Oil

Take a few drops of tea tree oil on a cotton ball. Gently, dab it on the affected area. Let it get soaked into the skin. Antibacterial properties of tea tree oil will help kill the bacteria and dry the rashes right off!

Aloe Vera

Aloesin and antioxidants in aloe vera help soothe inflammation and relieve itchiness.

Extract aloe vera gel and place it in the freezer to chill. Apply the gel on the rash. Let it get absorbed into the skin. Repeat this homemade mask for underarm rashes several times a day.

Coconut Oil

Vitamin E and fatty acids in coconut oil can accelerate the skin’s healing process. Dab extra-virgin coconut oil on your underarms. Let it get soaked into the skin. Repeat it several times a day

Neem

Antiseptic properties of neem help soothe the inflammation and itchiness. Grind a handful of neem leaves into a smooth paste using water. Apply it on the affected area. Let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinse. Use this natural ingredient to cure rashes, on the underarm region, once a day.

Cornstarch Powder

Cornstarch can remove the excess moisture in the armpit, which will help the skin to heal faster and keep itchiness at bay. Dust the area with cornstarch powder after bath. Do it twice a day.

Alcohol

Potent in antibacterial properties, alcohol can dry any form of rashes right off. Dilute a tablespoon of alcohol in a cup of water, and mix in 10 drops of lavender oil. Transfer the solution into a spray bottle. Spritz it on your armpit, and let it get absorbed naturally.

Lemon Juice

Citric acid in lemon juice kills the infection-causing bacteria. Cut a thin slice of lemon juice and wipe it onto your armpit. Don’t rub, just swipe it. After 5 minutes, rinse it off with cold water.

Ice