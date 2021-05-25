8 surprising causes of infertility in men

If we can all know the most common causes of infertility in men, perhaps we can reduce the spread of the condition.

Here are some of the most common reasons men are infertile:

Excessive drinking

It is said that alcohol affects the body’s ability to absorb zinc which is a nutrient vital for healthy sperm. It’s still unclear what quantity of alcohol is bad but it’s advisable to stay away from it as much as possible, especially heavy drinking.

Unhealthy diet

Diet should be holistic. A healthy diet will help maintain a healthy sperm count and a poor diet otherwise. It is advisable that one eats foods that will guarantee the general health of the body.

Oxidative stress

Another thing that can cause male infertility is oxidative stress. This is linked to lifestyle factors such as obesity, diet, pollutants, smoking and alcohol. Taking antioxidant supplements such as vitamin E, vitamin C, folic acid etc, is said to increase fertility.

Excessive exercising

Exercising is good for the body but it becomes excessive when combined with bodybuilding steroids, which can decrease the production of testosterone and thereby lower sperm count.

Frequent sex

Too much sex can decrease the quality of sperm cells. It is advised that couples wishing to conceive should limit intercourse to every two or three days.

Overexposure to hot conditions

The heat from laptops, wearing tight underpants and other things that could increase the temperature around the testicles could cause low sperm count. As much as possible, it is advised that the general crotch area should be kept cool.

Untreated infections

When STIs are not treated on time, it could result in infertility. Chlamydia, gonorrhoea, mumps, etc, can affect fertility and even cause sterility.

Drugs

Sniffing drugs like cocaine and cannabis can impair fertility in males. It has been said that "cannabis seems to have a dramatic effect on sperm, making them swim too fast and burn out before they reach the egg."