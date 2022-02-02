9 easy tips to strengthen your nails

Here are a few tips that you can follow:

Lemon juice

Vitamin C is considered to be really helpful in the growth of nails. All you need is a lemon wedge and you just need to rub it on your fingernails and toenails, at least once a day. Rub it for five minutes and then rinse it with warm water. It will help your nails to grow and it will also keep them clean and bacteria-free.

Coconut oil

Massaging your nails with warm coconut oil can promote nail growth. Coconut oil is filled with Vitamin E and is a great source of antioxidants. Massage your fingernails with coconut oil every night before sleep and you will eventually see the difference.

Orange juice

Oranges help in collagen production. Collagen is an important agent that helps in nail growth and adds to the vitality of nails. The antioxidant properties of orange also keep any infections at bay. Take some orange juice in a bowl and soak your nails for around 10 minutes. Rinse it with warm water and moisturise effectively. Try to do this once a day at least for desired results.

Olive oil

If you have damaged, brittle nails, then olive oil is your best bet. Being easily permeable in nature, olive oil reaches the inner layer of your nails, soothes them and cures it of all dryness. It also aids in blood circulation and helps in nail growth. Warm up some virgin olive oil and gently massage your nails and cuticles for around five minutes. Cover your hands with gloves and let them rest overnight.

Cut down on gel and acrylic nails

Nail art, gel and acrylic nails look attractive. However, these acrylic and gel nails prevent the strengthening and growth of your nails. Getting your nails done with gel or acrylics once in a while is okay. But regularly using nail art, acrylics and gels deteriorate the quality and growth of your nails.

Eat lots of greens

Leafy vegetables, especially spinach, are packed with high levels of folic acid or vitamin B9 which supplement the growth of nails and make them strong. A helping of greens once a day will help you get stronger and longer nails.

Use eggshells

The extra calcium in eggshells helps strengthen your nails. Take eggshells, clean them and then grind them and make a paste out of them. You can then apply the paste on your nails and let them sit for some time. This pack will help your nails grow.

Honey

Honey helps fight bacterial and fungal growth and can help keep your nails and cuticles nourished and supple. Create a honey and lemon nail mask by mixing 2 teaspoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice. Massage this into your nails and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly.

Garlic oil