A lot of Ghanaian men are wearing 'wigs' now - Barber reveals (Video)

The latest men grooming trend has men incorporate hair unit or wigs amongst bald persons to cover the head.

A hair unit or wig is a hairpiece or partial wig of synthetic or excellent-quality human hair worn to cover some part of the baldhead.

Although wigs are linked with females , men are maximizing the trend in recent times to crank their looks up a notch as disclosed by Andis the barber. He also stated that some also use them as extensions.

Founder of Ghana Active Barber Foundation, Andrews Asare stated that the people patronizing the hair units are mostly older men.

“Right now, you can see a lot of colours, people are dying their hair and with the hair unit, a lot of guys are now doing it. So, the ladies have to take care some of them are old men but they are just being young with the hair unit.”

The award-winning barber, explained further that the hair saloon space for men has evolved over the years.

“At first, you can have a bald head and is bald but right now, we have different things you can do to have hair. So, we have hair units, hair transplants, scar pigmentation…”

Mr. Asare stated that at times he receives phone calls from people who want to get their beard fixed, however because of the weather he does not encourage it.

“We have a product that we use to grow a beard, so right now a lot of guys are buying that product to grow their beard.”

Mr. Asare made this revelation on the GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, June 13, 2022.