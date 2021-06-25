RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

A step-by-step guide to cleanse your face

If your hands contain bacteria, this will transfer to your face – that’s why washing your hands before you get started on cleaning your face is essential.

Splash your face with lukewarm water to moisten it. This prepares the skin for thorough cleansing.

Take a penny-sized amount of your cleanser and gently massage it over your face, making sure to cover most sections, but avoiding the delicate eye area.

After massaging the product in properly, simply use lukewarm water to rinse all of the cleanser off the face using your fingers or a flannel. And voila – clean and refreshed skin! It’s as easy as that.

  • Always use lukewarm water – too hot and it’ll dehydrate your skin, leaving it dry
  • Avoid tugging on the skin as you rub in your cleanser, particularly around the delicate eye area, this could cause irritation to your skin.
  • Avoid over-cleansing as it strips the essential oils on your skin – twice a day is enough
  • Don’t use skin care products containing harsh chemicals
  • Clean morning and night

