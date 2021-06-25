A step-by-step guide to cleanse your face

Wash your hands
If your hands contain bacteria, this will transfer to your face – that’s why washing your hands before you get started on cleaning your face is essential.
Splash your face with lukewarm water to moisten it. This prepares the skin for thorough cleansing.
Take a penny-sized amount of your cleanser and gently massage it over your face, making sure to cover most sections, but avoiding the delicate eye area.
After massaging the product in properly, simply use lukewarm water to rinse all of the cleanser off the face using your fingers or a flannel. And voila – clean and refreshed skin! It’s as easy as that.
