It's official, Akuapem Poloo is the sexiest celebrity for in this coronavirus season.

The Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur has done it again, serving us with her sexy stunning looks.

The mother-of-one has shared some photos of herself as she celebrates her birthday.

Adorned in a long white apparel, the screen goddess showed off her flawless skin.

She complimented her style with some nice heels and a hairstyle that perfectly fits her looks.

This is not the first time, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has left social media users in frenzy with her stunning photos.

Check out the photos below:

