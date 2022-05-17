Anal fissures: 5 foods that help heal sore in the anus

Having an anal fissure can be a headache because it makes it hard to pass stool without the area stinging or even bleeding.

Fissures can heal on their own after a couple of weeks and often, patients will be advised to try home remedies like a salt bath until it heals.

The other main thing that you should pay attention to is your diet because there are foods that can either make it worse or promote healing.

While you’re treating the area, you should avoid spicy and processed foods and other types of options that can slow down the healing.

Below are some foods you should be trading in those bad options for:

Bananas

Bananas are not just yummy, they’re nutritious. They are a filling snack that you can enjoy while you’re on the go and they come with tons of benefits especially if you are trying to shed some weight.

When it comes to healing fissures, bananas can be a great ally. The key property that will be beneficial is fibre which helps you pass stool easier while also improving your digestive health.

With softer stool, there won’t be any more strain on your anus which then enhances healing.

Oranges

Adding oranges to your diet around this time can also help. Drinking the juice adds a couple more benefits too.

Citrus fruits in general have great anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that promote healing. They are also rich in fibre, another added benefit for healing common conditions like constipation and in this case, anal fissures.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a strong source of both fibre and anti-inflammatories that make it a great food to include in your diet as you recover.

The fibre definitely helps to prevent strain on your anus by adding more moisture to your stool and the natural anti-inflammatory reduces irritation and inflammation.

Probiotic-rich foods

Probiotic-rich foods will also come in handy for you. They help to promote a healthy gut overall, which will also give you a boost.

This is commonly found in probiotic yoghurt since not all of them have a good amount. Go for natural yoghurt that doesn’t have a lot of sugar in it because sugar can trigger more inflammation.

Water

This isn’t exactly food but it will be very beneficial. Drinking plenty of water will help to balance out the amount of fibre you are taking.